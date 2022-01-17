John Abraham PhD on Patterns of Ocean Heating

January 17, 2022

More from my talk with John Abraham. John is a co-author of a comprehensive study of ocean heating that’s been getting a lot of attention. Johns explanations are simple and clear – graph below adds detail.

Global warming is Ocean warming, so the picture of ocean heat is the clearest view of what is happening to the earth system.

Lead author of the current paper is Lijing Cheng, who I spoke to in 2017, below.

and it turns out we were both fans of “The Day After Tomorrow”.

