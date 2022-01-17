Energy Transition Will Have Huge Benefits for Black America

Canary Media:

People of color in America — especially Black communities — suffer from air pollution and its harrowing health impacts at much higher rates than average. White Americans, on the other hand, are exposed to lower-than-average amounts of dangerous air pollution from many sectors.

The data comes from a 2021 study on a type of fine particulate matter pollution known as PM 2.5 , which is created by the burning of fossil fuels and wood as well as other activities. The study authors call PM 2.5 ​“the largest environmental cause of human mortality”; it is responsible for an estimated 85,000 to 200,000 excess deaths per year in the U.S.

This deadly air pollution ​“disproportionately and systemically” affects people of color in the United States, the researchers found, and most notably Black Americans. This skewed impact holds true across the entire country and regardless of income level. Justin Onwenu, an organizer for the Sierra Club in Detroit, explained the reasons for this to The New York Times: ​“Communities of color, especially Black communities, have been concentrated in areas adjacent to industrial facilities and industrial zones, and that goes back decades and decades, to redlining. And a lot of our current infrastructure, our highways, were built on — built through — Black communities, so we’re breathing in diesel emissions and other pollution just because we’re located right next to these highways.”