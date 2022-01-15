YouTube Suspends Climate Denier Bongino for Covid Disinformation January 15, 2022

The same bad actors responsible for the most damaging misinformation across all platforms and subjects.

Nicholas Reimann in Forbes:

Right-wing commentator Dan Bongino’s popular YouTube channel has been suspended for violating the platform’s Covid disinformation policy, after Bongino falsely claimed in a video that masks are “useless” in preventing coronavirus spread.

A YouTube spokesperson told Forbes Bongino’s channel has also had its monetization suspended for “repeatedly violating our Advertiser-Friendly Guidelines on harmful and dangerous acts.”

Bongino’s comments represented a first strike against his channel, according to YouTube—the platform’s policy states three strikes within a 90-day period will result in a permanent ban.

After news of the suspension broke, Bongino retweeted an image appearing to show him sending a YouTube representative a profanity-laced email, saying he will “immediately post content questioning why masks have been totally ineffective” when he returns, closing the message by saying “respectfully kiss my ass.”

Emily Atkin in Heated:

Bongino is a straight-up climate denier, and for the most part, is not particularly shy about it. “These climate change alarmists have been wrong about just about everything. All their charts have been debunked,” he said on Fox in 2019. “The climate’s been relatively stable. There’s not any evidence that storms are out of control. All this stuff is made up.”

But just like the fossil fuel industry, Bongino’s anti-climate policy talking points lately have moved further away from flagrant denial. Instead, they promote more insidious falsehoods— like that wind energy was a significant contributor to deadly blackouts in Texasfollowing February’s deep freeze, and that liberals were trying to cover it up.

Bongino delved into that subject specifically for a February episode of his podcast, which he began by strongly defending the quality of his own information regarding “What really happened with Texas and the energy system failures there.” “I never want to be first if I don’t have the facts,” he said. “I’m tired of the lies.”

Bongino went on to disparage “These filthy people on the left who can never ever tell the truth,” like MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, who he called a “sick little turd” for debunking Texas Republican officials’ prolific claims that wind energy was the culprit of Texas’s woes. Bongino did admit that natural gas and nuclear energy failed as well. But he said wind turbines had failed, too, and the only reason liberals were mad that Republicans were pointing it out was because they had to “protect their golden calf.”

He said liberals were taking “advantage of an ongoing tragedy to score cheap political points,” and added: “The hacks at Facebook and soviet fact-checkers will ding this segment because the facts trouble them.”

Still, Bongino adopted wholesale the argument made by the Wall Street Journal’s editorial board, which was that the only reason nuclear and gas failed during the deep freeze was because it was trying to make up for the gaps in wind power. Ironically, that editorial was debunked by the journal’s own news section.