Tonga Eruption Not Enough (yet) to Affect Global Warming

with Peter Sinclair
At this point, the Tonga eruption is unlikely to have any significant climate impact. SO2 emissions, at this point, are dwarfed by those from Mt. Pinatubo and El Chicon.Via @DrJeffMasters: https://t.co/YLfqKjQeWv— Prof Michael E. Mann (@MichaelEMann) January 15, 2022
The Tonga eruption yesterday appears to be one of the largest volcanic events we have seen in decades. We do not know how much cooling SO2 it has put in the stratosphere (data will come in later today), but this is the effect a Pinatubo-sized volcano would have on temps today: pic.twitter.com/dOSXmx37JE— Dr. Zeke Hausfather (@hausfath) January 15, 2022
El Chicon emitted 7,000 kilotons of SO2, not 7,000 tons (where’s that edit button?)— Jeff Masters (@DrJeffMasters) January 15, 2022
Absolutely mesmerizing view of "gravity waves" propagating along the "tropopause," or effective ceiling of the lower atmosphere, following the eruption of #HungaTonga this morning.The waves result from the plume's buoyancy bumping against the tropopause and causing ripples. pic.twitter.com/Tz5uyyhQqe— Matthew Cappucci (@MatthewCappucci) January 15, 2022
