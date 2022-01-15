Could Tonga Volcano Give Climate a Breather?
January 15, 2022
Some reports and speculation that this is as big or bigger than Pinatubo in 1991, which caused enough global dimming to dampen climate warming for about 2 years.
I’ll update as things evolve.
My friend Dr Stefan Rahmstorf tweets:
The climate impact depends on how many sulphate aerosols were thrown into the stratosphere. For a violent eruption in the tropics (like Pinatubo 1991) this can result in 2 to 3 slightly cooler years in global temperature