Could Tonga Volcano Give Climate a Breather? January 15, 2022

I can't stop watching this loop. It really shows the power.https://t.co/1p76xciQ3x pic.twitter.com/DMzH4kjB2P — Brett Hoffman (@BrettHoffm) January 15, 2022

Big #volcanoEruption near #Tonga. Seen here on #GOES West. Huge height and spread of particulates. Almost up to mesosphere (certainly stratosphere). Will have some impacts 4 weather & temperatures. Larger than #pinatubo from 1991. pic.twitter.com/CSxCFaeqLt — Dr Christopher T M Clack, PhD (@DrChrisClack) January 15, 2022

Tonga's Hunga Tonga volcano just had one of the most violent volcano eruptions ever captured on satellite. pic.twitter.com/M2D2j52gNn — US StormWatch (@US_Stormwatch) January 15, 2022

Some reports and speculation that this is as big or bigger than Pinatubo in 1991, which caused enough global dimming to dampen climate warming for about 2 years.

I’ll update as things evolve.

My friend Dr Stefan Rahmstorf tweets:

The climate impact depends on how many sulphate aerosols were thrown into the stratosphere. For a violent eruption in the tropics (like Pinatubo 1991) this can result in 2 to 3 slightly cooler years in global temperature

Everyone has been sharing the incredible satellite footage of ongoing #volcano eruption in Tonga, but wanted to share larger scale view. You can still see the shockwave traveling out rapidly to the east (though unclear if its now sfc based or aloft).



Jaw dropping! 🌋🛰 pic.twitter.com/5yIBQ6Qq3F — Philippe Papin (@pppapin) January 15, 2022

The violent eruption a few hours ago of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai volcano captured by satellites GOES-West and Himawari-8. pic.twitter.com/PzV5v9apF6 — Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) January 15, 2022

Stay safe everyone 🇹🇴 pic.twitter.com/OhrrxJmXAW — Dr Faka’iloatonga Taumoefolau (@sakakimoana) January 15, 2022

Huge volcanic eruption near Tonga. Reports of tsunami there and it's gone pitch black. Lots of lightning too. #tonga pic.twitter.com/Eia4fidPRc — Rick Threlfall (@RickThrelfall) January 15, 2022

Tsunami videos out of Tonga 🇹🇴 this afternoon following the Volcano Eruption. pic.twitter.com/JTIcEdbpGe — Jese Tuisinu (@JTuisinu) January 15, 2022

This family were in church. They’d just finish having choir practice and the tsunami hit 😩❤️🇹🇴 pic.twitter.com/DLLFRJ9BAc — KNOWKNEE (@JohnnyTeisi) January 15, 2022

Massive volcanic eruption in Tonga, sending aerosols into stratosphere. Larger than Pinatubo eruption. Likely to impact weather significantly across southern and possibly northern hemispheres. See threads below. https://t.co/VnQhrEtB1I — JesseJenkins (@JesseJenkins) January 15, 2022

A visual reminder that tsunamis are *not* like a single big ocean wave: they are a series of successive surges of water that may be only a few feet in height yet still contain a massive amount of energy and can affect bays and inlets otherwise protected from ocean waves. #tsunami https://t.co/5LbOGJ2EHS — Daniel Swain (@Weather_West) January 15, 2022

This series of images captures the first 1 hour of today's #HungaTongaHungaHaapai eruption, as seen by #GOES17's high res VIS channel. Note that "up" in these images is west pic.twitter.com/JcxfTvO0Jc — Dan Lindsey (@DanLindsey77) January 15, 2022

Strong surge coming in now from #Tsunami in #RichmondCA at Meeker Slough mouth at the Bay. Highest level yet. Wild. pic.twitter.com/fevg14KZrX — Kenya Wheeler (@kenyaw) January 15, 2022