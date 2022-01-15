Climate History: Volcanic Eruption in ’91 Gave Strong Support to Climate Science January 15, 2022

Above – if I did this right, video should start (at 3:23) with Michael Mann and Ben Santer describing how James Hansen’s ’88 global temperature projections included a hypothetical large volcanic eruption in the early ’90s.

Pinatubo obliged in 1991, with a totally coincidental massive eruption – and the striking similarity between Hansen’s projection, and actual atmospheric behavior, gave strong support to climate science.

I’d been following Hansen’s work for a long time at that point, but the Pinatubo results erased any doubts I might have had.

Puts the size of this morning's volcanic eruption in perspective. https://t.co/D5Mg51JS2K — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) January 15, 2022