Graphs of the Day
January 12, 2022
Wonder what the impact of last winter’s Texas blackout was on gas prices? Have any doubts that the blackout was a gas problem above all? Graphs are fun.
Below, contributing factors to the current gas crunch in Europe, (and gas price ramp in the US) include market manipulation by Russia, poor anticipation of post-Covid economic surge, and wild cards like a once -in-a-century “wind drought” In the North Sea, and climate-amped extreme events around the world, like Hurricane Ida’s impact on Gulf Coast production, and a severe drought impacting Brazil.
Below, new research shows Ocean heat, the ultimate repository of energy trapped by greenhouse gases, is rising at record rates.
My Yale Climate Connections colleague Jeff Masters has a Top Ten climate disasters list for 2021.
We used to think in terms of “Billion Dollar Disasters”, now Jeff has a graph of the increase in >20 Billion dollar events.