Fauci: Major Burn for Rand Paul
January 11, 2022
Video should start at the 7:50 mark.
More of this please!
So, distortion of email messages to smear scientists, and grift contributions.
Where have we seen this before?
with Peter Sinclair
January 11, 2022 at 12:47 pm
I used to like Ran Paul but here he is acting like a complete dick. He certainly does not posses the wisdom of his father, Ron Paul