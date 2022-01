Florida Homeowners Seeing Flood Insurance Sticker Shock January 9, 2022

ABC affiliate WFTS TV in Tampa has an excellent report.

New flood maps mean homeowners are required to buy flood insurance as part of their mortgage contracts.

So many middle Americans are going to be smacked in the face by insurance costs, and sooner than they think.

People that follow my Yale Climate Connections series will be less surprised. I’m really trying to help here, folks.