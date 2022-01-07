In Des Moines: TV Met Explaining Warming Winters January 7, 2022

It's cold, but not *that* cold. With the #climatecrisis, winter is warming at the fastest rate.



Why is a warmer winter bad?



Bad for the winter sports economy, climate is more hospitable to invasive species, etc.



I put this cold into perspective this evening ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/XQDLYA9CbI — Chris Gloninger (@ChrisGloninger) January 4, 2022

TV Meteorologist for Des Moines, Iowa Television station KCCI has used his platform recently to talk about the winter weather in Iowa in the context of a warming planet.

Winter is the season that is, on the average globally, warming fastest.

I’ve more and more been turning to local television stations for credible, on the ground, and high quality coverage of key stories. For instance, during last winter’s Texas blackout, KHOU in Houston, and WFAA in Dallas/FtWorth were invaluable. I recently posted a KCRG (Cedar Rapids again) expose of misinformation campaigns against solar energy.

Recently, WOWT in Omaha tipped me off to the Nebraska State Climatologist, Martha Shulski, who is a superstar communicator, that I just interviewed yesterday. Look for more on that soon.

Chris Gloninger, above, and below, is a good example of an increasing number of TV mets who view explaining climate change as part of their professional responsibility.

I’ll be talking to another key local TV weather explainer next week.

My next installment of: "it's cold, but it's been colder." The average number of nights that drop below zero is dropping because of the #climatecrisis. #iawx pic.twitter.com/YYFRUufCZ9 — Chris Gloninger (@ChrisGloninger) January 6, 2022

