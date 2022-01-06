“Don’t Look Up” is a Meteoric Hit on Netflix

January 6, 2022

The cautionary allegory of government and media paralysis on climate change has become the third most watched movie in Netflix history in just 11 days.

  1. rhymeswithgoalie Says:

    January 6, 2022 at 1:13 pm

    The negative reviews seem to be focused on the movie “preaching to the choir” when it seems to me the whole point is to reassure us that we’re not crazy, and the media/public response to a real crisis is as screwed up as it seems.

