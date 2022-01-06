“Don’t Look Up” is a Meteoric Hit on Netflix
January 6, 2022
The cautionary allegory of government and media paralysis on climate change has become the third most watched movie in Netflix history in just 11 days.
with Peter Sinclair
January 6, 2022 at 1:13 pm
The negative reviews seem to be focused on the movie “preaching to the choir” when it seems to me the whole point is to reassure us that we’re not crazy, and the media/public response to a real crisis is as screwed up as it seems.