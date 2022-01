US Now Leading LNG Gas Exporter January 5, 2022

The U.S. was the world's top LNG exporter for the first time last month pic.twitter.com/EQ0X3YFw6X — Francisco Beirão (@fbeirao) January 4, 2022

US Consumers now fully competing with global market, where users are paying many times as much as Americans are used to paying.

A rational free market will know what to do next.

Below, Houston Chronicle energy reporter James Osborne on what increased exports mean for US gas prices.