Following the Science Seems like a Good Idea January 5, 2022

"Follow the science" isn't just a slogan. States that followed the science did better, on average, than states that politicized the science last year. pic.twitter.com/LMtvF7vX3h — Mark Boslough (@MarkBoslough) January 4, 2022

Vaccines are not just a good idea, they could save your life. Yet, there remains an astonishing Republican appetite for killing their own.

Below, Ron Johnson, climate and covid denier, at it again.

Raw Story:

During an interview with WCPT, Johnson said that vaccine scientists are wrong to think that they “can create something better than God.”

The Wisconsin Republican recalled that he had tested positive for Covid-19 last year while being free of symptoms.

“Why would we just automatically assume that our natural immunity is going to be awful?” he ranted. “You would think the default position would be, if you’ve already had it, you ought to be pretty well protected. Why do we assume that the body’s natural immune system isn’t the marvel that it really is?”

SEN. RON JOHNSON (R-WI) on natural immunity: "Why do we think that we can create something better than God in terms of combatting disease? There are certain things we have to do, but we have just made so many assumptions, and it's all pointed toward everybody getting a vaccine." pic.twitter.com/QZIpLhTvfr — Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) January 4, 2022

Well holy cow. This data could not be clearer. Hospitalization from COVID in NY and NJ are at peak for the entire pandemic, and it's apparently driven virtually ENTIRELY by unvaccinated people (data for NYC but can't imagine it's substantially different elsewhere in region). https://t.co/7VrTs29NLV — JesseJenkins (@JesseJenkins) January 4, 2022