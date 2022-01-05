Following the Science Seems like a Good Idea

January 5, 2022

Vaccines are not just a good idea, they could save your life. Yet, there remains an astonishing Republican appetite for killing their own.

Below, Ron Johnson, climate and covid denier, at it again.

Raw Story:

During an interview with WCPT, Johnson said that vaccine scientists are wrong to think that they “can create something better than God.”

The Wisconsin Republican recalled that he had tested positive for Covid-19 last year while being free of symptoms.

“Why would we just automatically assume that our natural immunity is going to be awful?” he ranted. “You would think the default position would be, if you’ve already had it, you ought to be pretty well protected. Why do we assume that the body’s natural immune system isn’t the marvel that it really is?”

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
