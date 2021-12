Disaster in Colorado Makes the Point – How Long Before Insurance Companies Pull the Rug on Climate Risks? December 31, 2021

It’s already happening in California fire-risk areas – and too an extent in Florida’s coastal flooding zone.

How much longer are Insurance companies going to bear the risk of homeowners in at-risk areas?

Rude shock coming for a lot of homeowners.

Tell us again how shifting to renewable energy too quickly will be catastrophic for the American people, @Sen_JoeManchin https://t.co/zMmhHclGHM — Dr. Meade Krosby (@MeadeKrosby) December 31, 2021