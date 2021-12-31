Climate Catastrophe: The View from Chuck E. Cheese

with Peter Sinclair
Close up view of the Boulder County fire and reaction from inside the Chuck E. Cheese off Marshall Rd in Superior, CO with wind gusts of 110mph. pic.twitter.com/OkBUnl8E9c— Jason Fletcher (@SoFarFletched) December 30, 2021
Might be the best metaphor to come out of 2021.
If the Mouse can’t stop it…
December 31, 2021 at 9:38 pm
