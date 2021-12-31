Climate Catastrophe: The View from Chuck E. Cheese

December 31, 2021

Might be the best metaphor to come out of 2021.

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
1 Comment »

One Response to “Climate Catastrophe: The View from Chuck E. Cheese”

  1. painedumonde Says:

    December 31, 2021 at 9:38 pm

    If the Mouse can’t stop it…

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: