Year in Review: Peter Gleick on Water and Power Generation December 30, 2021

I spoke to MacArthur “Genius” award winner Peter Gleick about water issues and drought. Above, he reminded us about the critical need for water to cool thermal (coal, gas, nuclear) power plants, and the comparison to renewables, which need none.

Below, Dr. Gleick on measures we can take to conserve and extend out water resources.