Unprecedented Events Continue to Unfold – December Fires in Colorado

with Peter Sinclair
This from Superior, Colorado, a NW suburb of Denver. https://t.co/FmIaOfq6NG— Kees van der Leun (@Sustainable2050) December 30, 2021
This from Superior, Colorado, a NW suburb of Denver. https://t.co/FmIaOfq6NG
pic.twitter.com/ckXF2X1scK— Daniel Swain (@Weather_West) December 30, 2021
pic.twitter.com/ckXF2X1scK
Boulder-area wildfires forcing mass evacuations as winds to 100 mph fan flames. Dangerous, extremely unseasonable situation evolving. Long-term drought plus strong winds = what's going on now. (Snow comes tmrw!). https://t.co/mVK7nqvAGI— Andrew Freedman (@afreedma) December 30, 2021
Boulder-area wildfires forcing mass evacuations as winds to 100 mph fan flames. Dangerous, extremely unseasonable situation evolving. Long-term drought plus strong winds = what's going on now. (Snow comes tmrw!). https://t.co/mVK7nqvAGI
Genuinely hard to believe this is happening in late December in Boulder, CO. But take a record warm & dry fall, only 1 inch of snow so far this season, & add an extreme (100mph+) downslope windstorm…and extremely fast moving/dangerous fires are the result. #COwx #MarshallFire pic.twitter.com/rd7L3JOFI8— Daniel Swain (@Weather_West) December 30, 2021
Genuinely hard to believe this is happening in late December in Boulder, CO. But take a record warm & dry fall, only 1 inch of snow so far this season, & add an extreme (100mph+) downslope windstorm…and extremely fast moving/dangerous fires are the result. #COwx #MarshallFire pic.twitter.com/rd7L3JOFI8
Conditions along South Boulder Road right now. #marshallfire #COwx pic.twitter.com/90ejGfF9ms— Daniel Swain (@Weather_West) December 30, 2021
Conditions along South Boulder Road right now. #marshallfire #COwx pic.twitter.com/90ejGfF9ms
GOES satellite heat detection of the #MarshallFire which has quickly become an extremely dangerous wildland-urban interface event in a very populated area. #COwx pic.twitter.com/jXjcYBWOUg— US StormWatch (@US_Stormwatch) December 30, 2021
GOES satellite heat detection of the #MarshallFire which has quickly become an extremely dangerous wildland-urban interface event in a very populated area. #COwx pic.twitter.com/jXjcYBWOUg
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
Δ
"The sharpest climate denier debunker on YouTube."
- TreeHugger
"@PeterWSinclair
is a national treasure." - Brad Johnson, Publisher Hill Heat
Follow @PeterWSinclair
Contact me
Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 7,869 other followers
Email Address:
Sign me up!