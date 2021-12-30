Sudden Catastrophe in Colorado

with Peter Sinclair
The winds will not stop. Entire neighborhoods up in flames. #marshallfire pic.twitter.com/K2k6NWUC4N— Sam Boik (@SamBoik) December 31, 2021
— Sam Boik (@SamBoik) December 31, 2021
Apocalyptic views of the #MarshallFire in Louisville, Colorado. Mind boggling what has happened today. #COwx pic.twitter.com/D4RRdhMXGU— US StormWatch (@US_Stormwatch) December 31, 2021
— US StormWatch (@US_Stormwatch) December 31, 2021
This should not be happening in Colorado in December pic.twitter.com/HA9p0kKMbM— Brian Kahn (@blkahn) December 31, 2021
— Brian Kahn (@blkahn) December 31, 2021
https://t.co/JYQIz3npTi— Carrie Marvin (@CarrieMarvin3) December 31, 2021
https://t.co/JYQIz3npTi
