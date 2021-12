Storms: Wild December Ride will Continue into New Year December 30, 2021

The Omicron surge continues to affect travel across the U.S. — and so does the weather.@WeatherProf breaks down the storm systems and high temperatures expected in the West and the South over New Year's weekend. pic.twitter.com/AYWg1xHgrb — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) December 30, 2021

I’m working on a review of the massive mid-December Derecho and Tornado event that rolled across the midwest, which shocked even a lot of jaded scientists.

Above, Jeff Berardelli’s CBS report from today underlines that the extremes of recent months are not tapering off, not in our lifetimes at any rate.

Happy New Year.