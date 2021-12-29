When it Rains in Greenland December 29, 2021

New video from Jason Box, discussing impact of darkening surface, algae growth, and, more frequently, rain, on the surface of the Greenland Ice sheet.

This past summer marked the first time that rainfall has been observed at the summit of the ice sheet, 10 thousand foot elevation.

National Snow and Ice Data Center:

On August 14, 2021, rain was observed at the highest point on the Greenland Ice Sheet for several hours, and air temperatures remained above freezing for about nine hours. This was the third time in less than a decade, and the latest date in the year on record, that the National Science Foundation’s Summit Station had above-freezing temperatures and wet snow. There is no previous report of rainfall at this location (72.58°N 38.46°W), which reaches 3,216 meters (10,551 feet) in elevation.

Dr. Box discusses the continued research on algae growth as a darkening mechanism on the ice, increasing heat absorption and accelerating the melt process.

Below, my Yale Climate Connections video following a team of researchers working on exactly that issue.