Movie has Scientists Feeling “Seen” – and Maybe Media Feeling a Bit TOO “Seen” December 28, 2021

“I never felt so seen”, said one scientist, reacting to Adam McKay’s bombastic primal scream of a movie, “Don’t Look Up”.

Critics not so kind. Maybe because the media is finally feeling a bit TOO “seen”?

David Vetter in Forbes:

Netflix’s Don’t Look Up, which released on Christmas Eve, is not a subtle movie. It is a brash, absurdist satire about the incapability of our political and media classes to respond appropriately to impending, world-ending disaster. Throughout its 2 hour, 25 minute runtime, writers Adam McKay and David Sirota repeatedly and angrily skewer the personalities and the structures that help prevent our status-infatuated, profit-obsessed society from taking climate change seriously. It does this whilst being extremely funny.

You would be forgiven for thinking that a snarky, star-studded comedy about a real-world, manmade crisis would be gobbled up by mainstream movie critics. But you’d be wrong. At the time of writing, Don’t Look Up had a decidedly mixed score of 55% on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.

Why?

Criticisms of Don’t Look Up seem to boil down to two main themes: Firstly, it makes for uncomfortable viewing. The film is “blunt” (according to David Fear in Rolling Stone), “shrill” (Samuel R. Murrian, Parade Magazine) and “self-conscious and unrelaxed” (Peter Bradshaw, The Guardian). Luke Goodsell of ABC News Australia believes the director, Adam McKay, “just doesn’t know how to let people enjoy things—even if it is their own destruction.” In these critics’ views, it’s fine to make movies about the climate crisis—just as long as you do so in a way that soothes and placates the viewer. You must under no account employ “bombastic, shake-you-by-the-shoulders direction” (Simran Hans, The Observer).

Secondly, critics appear to be worried that the film is making fun of people—and that perhaps they might be among the targets.

“McKay has made it inescapably clear that, no matter who you are … he is serenely confident that he is much smarter than you are,” opines Tim Brayton of Alternate Ending. “Yelling ‘Look at all the dumb-dumbs’ cannot be the basis for successful satire,” cries a pearl-clutching Fletcher Powell of KMUW Wichita Public Radio. Tim Grierson at Screen International says the director takes “a smug, self-satisfied approach [that] proves insufficient at addressing the legitimate woes at the core of this picture.”

It’s unclear which characters these offended writers are identifying with, or which audiences they are being offended on behalf of, but the film has clearly hurt some feelings. Why do the critics—a community famously never given to snobbery or condescension—feel condescended to? Perhaps they believe they would be better climate communicators than the filmmakers. Indeed, Matthew Lucas, on his blog From the Front Row, says, “This isn’t just a noble failure, it’s a flat out bad film, an attempt to address a very real planetary crisis in the simplest and most misguided terms.” Don’t Look Up is guilty of “lofty superiority that would drive away any partisans who still need to be won over,” writes Charles Bramesco in The Guardian, with an air of lofty superiority.



The haughty reception for Don’t Look Up from the showbiz media contrasts starkly with the reaction from the community on which the film’s heroes are based: the climate scientists. And if Don’t Look Up is infuriating to watch, it is because it does a pitch-perfect job of channeling climate experts’ weary frustration at being ignored.

For decades, researchers have been warning the political and media establishment that human-caused climate change constitutes a civilization-threatening phenomenon, capable of overturning every constant that underpins our way of life. That same political and media establishment has steadfastly refused to take on board the magnitude of the threat, claiming that the only people qualified to fully comprehend issue are indulging in alarmism.

Perhaps that’s one reason why, since its release, climate and environmental researchers have been heaping praise on Don’t Look Up. One of the most prominent American climate scientists, Michael E. Mann, has exhorted people to see the film, writing in the Boston Globe that “McKay’s film succeeds not because it’s funny and entertaining; it’s serious sociopolitical commentary posing as comedy.”

“I’ve never felt so seen as watching @LeoDiCaprio & Jennifer Lawrence play scientists warning of pending apocalypse in #DontLookUp,” Tweeted marine biologist Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, co-creator of the How to Save a Planetpodcast. “I was wincing, anxious, nervous sweating, and nearly shouted at the screen “Are you f**king kidding me?! Listen to the scientists!”

“There’s a reason every disaster movie starts with the government ignoring a scientist,” posted scientist Peter Gleick, a fellow of the U.S. National Academy of Sciences and winner of the Carl Sagan Prize for Science Popularization. “When you degrade, ignore, and dismiss the warnings of science you threaten all of us.”

Oceanographer and climate scientist David Ho found the movie resonated not only because of its exhortation to listen to scientists, but also because it highlights several long-standing and deep-seated issues within and around academia.

Everyone who works at a public university in the U.S. knows that the struggle is real. #DontLookUp pic.twitter.com/toFi2VDezD — David Ho (@_david_ho_) December 27, 2021

Meanwhile, Julia K. Steinberger, a professor in social ecology and ecological economics, tweeted: “Idly wondering how many media and political figures recognized themselves in #DontLookUp , and will go on being ever-so-slightly more self-aware cheerleaders of the apocalypse.”

Summing up his feelings about the critical responses to Don’t Look Up, climate futurist Alex Steffen noted on Twitter that “3/4 of the critic’s responses seem like hot takes written by jaded culture workers from an alternate universe in which the planet Earth was not in the early days of its most catastrophic upheaval in 100,000s or even millions of years.”

He later added: “The idea that those trying to inform the public about how to understand and respond to catastrophic threats have some special responsibility not to offend the sensibilities of those who regard being informed as offensive is not only anti-democracy, it’s batshit crazy.”

Not all of the criticisms of Don’t Look Up take the form of the pompous pile-ons highlighted here. All art should be subject to critical appraisal, and both film and film criticism have useful roles in reflecting and shaping cultural and societal attitudes. Indeed, Don’t Look Up is far from the perfect movie, if such a thing exists: it can at times feel slapdash and chaotic; not every one of its jokes finds its target. Likewise, it is perfectly valid to question the suitability of a comet as a metaphor for climate change.

But in their dismissals of Don’t Look Up as “shrill,” “bombastic” and “misguided,” sneering mainstream critics are apparently unaware of their resemblance to the characters being satirized in the source material. In failing to recognize its remarkably deft summation of the myriad idiocies being revealed by the climate crisis—from science denial to greenwashing; from political cowardice to pinning hopes on technological quick fixes—these aspiring cultural gatekeepers are engaging in the very form of reality illiteracy so savagely lampooned by the film.

It’s all just so meta.

