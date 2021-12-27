Year in Review: Renewables on the “S Curve” – the Accelerating Shift December 27, 2021

We are now on the accelerating upward sweep of an “S-curve” in the deployment of renewable energy, as well as battery storage. Above, I spoke to researcher Jonathan Koomey and energy visionary Tony Seba on the accelerating pace of renewable deployment. The historical example that kept coming up was John Kennedy’s bold plan to put a man on the moon in less than a decade.

Setting goals and taking first steps is the most important thing. “Our choices now create options later,” Koomey told me.

“Everything we do creates new options…doors will open, opportunities will present themselves that we couldn’t even have imagined.”

Koomey is an independent researcher, having lectured at Stanford, and worked at Lawrence Berkeley National Lab for 2 decades. Below, I paired him with Saul Griffith, and MIT PhD, and winner of the MacArthur Foundation “Genius Award”.

One of my most valuable “go to” resources on solar is Josh Pearce, formerly of Michigan Tech, where I interviewed him in 2020, just before the Covid shutdown – he is now at Western University in Ontario.

Below, more details on the S-curve and the speed of adoption from Jonathan Koomey and Tony Seba.