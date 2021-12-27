Don’t Look Now, but #DontLookUp is a Controversial Movie Creating Controversy December 27, 2021

#DontLookUp replaces 'Emily in Paris' as the #1 Netflix title worldwide on Christmas weekend. pic.twitter.com/Qod4ardR5v — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) December 25, 2021

Don’t Look Up, Adam Mackay’s new movie satire, is destined to be a cultural touchstone like Dr Strangelove, or Idiocracy.

Is it “good”?

In my first viewing, I wanted to like it more than I actually liked it. But then I found myself lying awake in early am, unable to sleep, going back for another look.

Jennifer Lawrence is utterly great and I couldn’t take my eyes off her.

This might wind up on my list of favorite movies. That requires at least two viewings but I really loved it. https://t.co/SqQBElb7If — jelani cobb (@jelani9) December 27, 2021

As a climate scientist, I live in #DontLookUp every fucking day — Peter Kalmus (@ClimateHuman) December 26, 2021

“Don’t Look Up” makes a few decent points and gets a chuckle or two, but mostly, it is leaden when it could be farcical, sluggish when it could be screwball. This end of the world comedy should have just been more fun. – Gary Kramer, Salon

This has been my pinned tweet for years, but reposted now because of #DontLookUp https://t.co/8FhHqRZhm9 — Peter Gleick 🇺🇸 (@PeterGleick) December 27, 2021

[The premise is] squandered in a slapdash, scattershot sendup that turns almost everyone into nincompoops, trivializes everything it touches, oozes with self-delight, and becomes part of the babble and yammer it portrays. – Joe Morgenstern, Wall St Journal

THERE'S A COMET HURTLING TOWARDS US. IT'S CALLED CLIMATE CHANGE. AND IT'S DESPERATELY UNFUNNY. #DontLookUp #ClimateCrisis — 100 Climate Messages (@climatemessages) December 26, 2021

On the surface, #DontLookUp is a clever satire making fun of dumb ass Republican legislators and their cult-like supporters. But it’s a truly terrifying social commentary about capitalism and our apathy towards climate change. Best film of the year. pic.twitter.com/klzjHinXta — Dylan Park (@dyllyp) December 25, 2021

this interview answer really hit me hard.. leo is just amazing at everything he does especially using his status to constantly raise awareness in the world, such a powerful message #DontLookUp @LeoDiCaprio pic.twitter.com/hoaQ4JWFwS — ana 𓃹 (@PRADAYSL) December 25, 2021

This could have been a scene in #DontLookUp The media is a major part of the problem but they are too self important to ever face it pic.twitter.com/c3DLqu6Zjr — Matthew Todd (@MrMatthewTodd) December 26, 2021

This line from #DontLookUp perfectly encapsulates what is special about Earth, and why we should fight for it. Evolution of intelligent life requires a planet that’s continuously habitable for 3 or 4 billion years. That such a planet exists is a miracle.https://t.co/8sWqpXcg2n pic.twitter.com/VsarHgCFCr — David Ho (@_david_ho_) December 26, 2021