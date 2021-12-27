Don’t Look Now, but #DontLookUp is a Controversial Movie Creating Controversy

December 27, 2021

Don’t Look Up, Adam Mackay’s new movie satire, is destined to be a cultural touchstone like Dr Strangelove, or Idiocracy.
Is it “good”?
In my first viewing, I wanted to like it more than I actually liked it. But then I found myself lying awake in early am, unable to sleep, going back for another look.
Jennifer Lawrence is utterly great and I couldn’t take my eyes off her.

“Don’t Look Up” makes a few decent points and gets a chuckle or two, but mostly, it is leaden when it could be farcical, sluggish when it could be screwball. This end of the world comedy should have just been more fun. – Gary Kramer, Salon

[The premise is] squandered in a slapdash, scattershot sendup that turns almost everyone into nincompoops, trivializes everything it touches, oozes with self-delight, and becomes part of the babble and yammer it portrays. – Joe Morgenstern, Wall St Journal

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
Leave a Comment »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: