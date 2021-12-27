Don’t Look Now, but #DontLookUp is a Controversial Movie Creating Controversy
December 27, 2021
Don’t Look Up, Adam Mackay’s new movie satire, is destined to be a cultural touchstone like Dr Strangelove, or Idiocracy.
Is it “good”?
In my first viewing, I wanted to like it more than I actually liked it. But then I found myself lying awake in early am, unable to sleep, going back for another look.
Jennifer Lawrence is utterly great and I couldn’t take my eyes off her.
“Don’t Look Up” makes a few decent points and gets a chuckle or two, but mostly, it is leaden when it could be farcical, sluggish when it could be screwball. This end of the world comedy should have just been more fun. – Gary Kramer, Salon
[The premise is] squandered in a slapdash, scattershot sendup that turns almost everyone into nincompoops, trivializes everything it touches, oozes with self-delight, and becomes part of the babble and yammer it portrays. – Joe Morgenstern, Wall St Journal