Danish Ad: Take the Bus. It’s Cool

with Peter Sinclair
My favorite bus ad. Gotta love Denmark. pic.twitter.com/E159fkD8Pe— Lior Steinberg (@LiorSteinberg) December 21, 2021
On the other side, I saw this ad today. It’s a new tactic by FF:
Add two straw men (all fossil fuels are going to disappear instantly, and there are zero options for replacement products), stir messaging with the sex drive of millennials, watch more political votes go towards doing nothing.
The ad is from a pipeline company:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Energy_Transfer_Partners
I do like the bit about making faces at the people stuck in traffic. It reminds me of my rail commute to/from Boston (“Purple Line”), where I could daydream or puzzle or get work done.
December 23, 2021 at 3:37 pm
December 23, 2021 at 6:01 pm
