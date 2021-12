John Cook: How to Immunize Against Science Denial December 22, 2021

John Cook PhD is the acknowledged expert on what works, and what doesn’t, to push back in the War on Science.

Denialism tends to be the same as it moves from one science field to another – it does not evolve and morph as readily as, say, a coronavirus. So once you learn the basic patterns, you can become better at not just countering, but preventing, a serious case.