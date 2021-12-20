New Video: The Product – LNG and Energy’s Perfect Storm December 20, 2021

This months Yale Climate Connections video is the story of a perfect storm of circumstances, that has shone a stark light on a new global fact of life.

Natural gas has become a central commodity in international commerce, central for energy generation and heating around the world. The United State may very well become the world’s largest exporter of gas, in the form of LNG – Liquified Natural Gas, compressed, cooled to minus 162° C, and loaded onto massive tanker ships.

5 years ago, Americans were sitting on practically limitless natural gas, with just a few pipelines to Mexico and a trickle of exports. Prices had been historically low and stable for most of a decade.

Now that’s changed. American gas is now shipping thru massive new LNG terminals to a global market, and American consumers are now competing with Europeans and Asians, who are used to paying a LOT more for the fuel

Fast forward to 2021. Covid shutdowns begins to lift, and economies took off much faster than anyone anticipated, shortages erupted in China first, then Europe. France’s nuclear plants, hobbled by lack of maintenance during Covid, have been slow to respond. A key transmission facility between France and the UK caught fire.

In Spain, North African gas shipments were held up due to political squabbles. In the US, Hurricane Ida hobbled oil and gas production in the Gulf. Drillers, taking advantage of high prices to finally make good on promises to investors frustrated by a decade of losses, were paying dividends instead of ramping up drilling. Droughts in South America strangled hydro supplies, bumping up demand for gas there.

In Northern Europe, a Black Swan weather event, unseen in the reliable historical record, kept wind output low in Northern Europe, further crimping energy supplies. Planners failed to anticipate increased demand and did not have adequate storage on hand.

Finally, Russia, a major supplier of gas to Europe, played their card and slow walked contracted gas deliveries thru Ukrainian pipes.

A lot depends on what kind of winter Europe has, and things don’t look good right now.

Oh hello.



Strong cold piling into northern & eastern Europe as we approach the winter solstice. pic.twitter.com/0sm87kYT87 — Scott Duncan (@ScottDuncanWX) December 19, 2021

Guaranteed, whatever happens, fossil fuelsters will try to make it about “The Green New Deal”, and the energy transition.

In fact, what is happening seems to be that clean energy will become more competitive and compelling than ever, and governments will be even more motivated by economic blackmail to speed up the transition.

Time will tell.

UPDATE: Russian natural gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline have dropped even further early on Sunday to just a a trickle (a huge drop compared to December 2020). The chart is flows at the Mallnow metering station on the Polish German border #EuropeanEnergyCrisis #Russia 🇷🇺 https://t.co/tBjYUj6JTj pic.twitter.com/vFDOBLfLdd — Javier Blas (@JavierBlas) December 19, 2021

At the current pace, European nat gas inventories may drop below 50% of total capacity around New Year Day (they are currently just above 60%). That’s an extremely low level with the bulk of the European winter ahead of us in January and February. The market will ration demand. — Javier Blas (@JavierBlas) December 19, 2021

Truly wild record electricity prices today in Norway set to break records again tomorrow. Super high fossil gas prices, low hydro reservoir flows, a low wind period and nuclear offline in France among the reasons. https://t.co/SaKqDgNFUl pic.twitter.com/koaip3K3A8 — Ketan Joshi (@KetanJ0) December 20, 2021