Has Elon Musk Built a New Kind of Nuclear Reactor? December 20, 2021

You tell me. First I’ve heard of it – the description here is a portable, one megawatt device, helium cooled, purportedly safe, to be operational maybe 2028, in other words, kind of irrelevant to the current need for rapid decarbonization, but if it works, perhaps useful for some applications and remote areas. (like Mars?)