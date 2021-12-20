Has Elon Musk Built a New Kind of Nuclear Reactor?
December 20, 2021
You tell me. First I’ve heard of it – the description here is a portable, one megawatt device, helium cooled, purportedly safe, to be operational maybe 2028, in other words, kind of irrelevant to the current need for rapid decarbonization, but if it works, perhaps useful for some applications and remote areas. (like Mars?)
December 20, 2021 at 4:22 pm
https://www.radiantnuclear.com/
100 words and an artist’s impression.
The interactive graphic at the top is cool – mouse over it.