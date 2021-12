AOC on Manchin: “Take the Kid Gloves Off” December 20, 2021

Not as incendiary as I might have expected.

“I do not believe that the situation is beyond repair, but I think that it’s going to take a different kind of thinking to get out of it than it did to get into it.”

.@AOC: "We cannot allow the climate crisis to become a catastrophe … Some of us are actually going to have to live on this planet in 50 years … This is real life. This is serious. And we need to govern like it." pic.twitter.com/iOehKKEoph — Climate Power (@ClimatePower) December 20, 2021