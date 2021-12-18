Security Cam: When the Tornado Struck Mayfield December 18, 2021

Description:

On December 10th, 2021, the Quad State Tornado forever changed the lives of many of our neighbors, friends, customers and community members. The following video footage was captured by security cameras at our Mayfield Main Office. Although many lives were spared, we grieve with those who lost loved ones. Buildings and possessions can be replaced and now we will focus on rebuilding Mayfield together. #growwithfnb #MayfieldSTRONG

–

For over 140 years, FNB has taken pride in being locally owned, locally operated and committed to the communities we serve. FNB has developed a rich tradition in banking wherein it remains as the 10th oldest bank in the state of Kentucky. As of today, FNB operates eight offices located in four counties in Western Kentucky.