2013: Climate Denier Predicts Global Cooling. How Did He Do? December 18, 2021

It’s probably unfair picking on Joe Bastardi. But he’s been out there for a decade and a half predicting imminent global cooling to anyone that would listen. Above, he addressed the Christian Broadcasting Network, which seems to have become a regular outlet for him, in April of 2013, predicting imminent global cooling.

Anytime now.

Pretty soon.

Now we’re having Christmas Tornadoes in Minnesota. How does that work, exactly?

Per Wiki –

“Fox Weather is the new weather service launched by Fox Weather is a streaming channel operated by Fox Corporation which launched on October 25, 2021 to provide weather forecasts and information for the United States.”

Just in time for the eye popping weather disasters of the last 2 weeks, which probably accounts for the deer-in-headlights looks on the young weathercaster’s faces.