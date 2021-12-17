Agriculture Hammered by Kentucky Storms

December 17, 2021

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
3 Comments »

3 Responses to “Agriculture Hammered by Kentucky Storms”

  1. redskylite Says:

    December 17, 2021 at 9:23 pm

    From “The Conversation” – How climate change and extreme weather may lead to food shortages and escalating prices.

    “If climate change results in simultaneous failure of major crops such as wheat, maize and soybeans in two or more major breadbasket regions (the areas of the world that produce most food) then the risks of price rises making food too expensive in poorer parts of the world could become acute.”

    https://theconversation.com/how-climate-change-and-extreme-weather-may-lead-to-food-shortages-and-escalating-prices-172646?fbclid=IwAR2QkpJwMpgWEkQFZn8ihA8vkvRXJi3Mq4tJPzrehpC8stA5OE-V3JJ7BIw

    Reply
  2. Ian Graham Says:

    December 17, 2021 at 10:52 pm

    spokesman: “I think this is an opportunity to come back stronger than ever” Who’s he kidding!
    8 million egg chicken hatchery destroyed. yea lets build back better.
    Energy Descent pathway? not on your life..

    Reply
    • rhymeswithgoalie Says:

      December 18, 2021 at 2:24 am

      My usual complaint with “we will rebuild!” sentiments is for regions and situations where the communities will face clear worsening of their situation from sea-level rise, rain bombs, droughts, losing aquifers, etc. In the case of tornadoes, they still aren’t frequent enough in any one place to make it untenable to live there. In this case, the collapsed buildings and erased houses will very likely be replaced by something better built, and perhaps more likely to withstand, say, an EF3, if not an EF5 (and with more reinforced shelter areas.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: