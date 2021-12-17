Agriculture Hammered by Kentucky Storms

with Peter Sinclair
From “The Conversation” – How climate change and extreme weather may lead to food shortages and escalating prices.
“If climate change results in simultaneous failure of major crops such as wheat, maize and soybeans in two or more major breadbasket regions (the areas of the world that produce most food) then the risks of price rises making food too expensive in poorer parts of the world could become acute.”
https://theconversation.com/how-climate-change-and-extreme-weather-may-lead-to-food-shortages-and-escalating-prices-172646?fbclid=IwAR2QkpJwMpgWEkQFZn8ihA8vkvRXJi3Mq4tJPzrehpC8stA5OE-V3JJ7BIw
spokesman: “I think this is an opportunity to come back stronger than ever” Who’s he kidding!
8 million egg chicken hatchery destroyed. yea lets build back better.
Energy Descent pathway? not on your life..
My usual complaint with “we will rebuild!” sentiments is for regions and situations where the communities will face clear worsening of their situation from sea-level rise, rain bombs, droughts, losing aquifers, etc. In the case of tornadoes, they still aren’t frequent enough in any one place to make it untenable to live there. In this case, the collapsed buildings and erased houses will very likely be replaced by something better built, and perhaps more likely to withstand, say, an EF3, if not an EF5 (and with more reinforced shelter areas.
December 17, 2021 at 9:23 pm
December 17, 2021 at 10:52 pm
December 18, 2021 at 2:24 am
