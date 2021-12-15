Science Denier Rand Paul Butt Hurt after Tornado Relief Hypocrisy Revealed

with Peter Sinclair
Rand Paul this morning is irate he was criticized on CNN and social media for requesting federal relief funds for KY, after opposing it in the past when other states had natural disasters. “CNN is busy fighting some left-wing partisan war .. it’s just a factory of lies.” pic.twitter.com/1kPLAL3Pkg— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 15, 2021
Compare and contrast.
Alexa, show me a giant ass hypocrite. https://t.co/YEbLS1p5tH— Jeff Timmer (@jefftimmer) December 12, 2021
Oh, poor baby!
"The sharpest climate denier debunker on YouTube."
- TreeHugger
"@PeterWSinclair
is a national treasure." - Brad Johnson, Publisher Hill Heat
December 15, 2021 at 4:12 pm
