Minnesota Logs First December Tornado December 15, 2021

Not many people paying attention to this warning about what’s happening to property insurance under climate change.

As storms continue to pound with out let-up, this could be coming to everyone’s doorstep sooner than they think.

Fox 9 Minneapolis:

PLAINVIEW, Minn. (FOX 9) – Two possible tornadoes in Minnesota would be the first for December. One tornado was reported just northwest of Albert Lea with damage reported in Hartland. The other in Plainview with damage reported there. Those tornado reports came in the 8 p.m. hour Wednesday. Watch live coverage at fox9.com/live.

The latest tornado on record in Minnesota had been on November 16, 1931, east of Maple Plain.

Strong winds made it as far north as Elko New Market, with a gust of 68 mph reported.

The tornadoes fall on the same day the Twin Cities broke a record high temperature for December, hitting 52 at MSP Airport at 2 p.m. and continuing to climb into the late afternoon and evening. That breaks the record of 51 set in 2014. Snowpack at the airport dropped from 8 inches to just a trace over the course of the day.

Storm damage in southern Minnesota

A line of storms brought strong winds to southern Minnesota. In Dodge County, the sheriff is reporting multiple trees and power lines down. Xcel reports more than 3,000 customers are without power in the county. To the south, a bank suffered damage in Hartland, Minnesota, with bricks lying on the ground and some damage to the windows.