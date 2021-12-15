Climate Denier: Were Tornadoes “Weather Weapons”? December 15, 2021

We’re getting a preview of how climate denial will evolve as the impacts become all too obvious.

Anyone that was hoping there might be some wider acknowledgement of the science might be disappointed.

Future psych majors will have plenty of material for theses in these archives.

I reported recently on a batshit GOP candidate’s contention that the recent Kentucky tornadoes were “Demonic weather modification”. Now we have more.

Alex Jones is an equal opportunity denier, having recently lost a lawsuit from Parents of children killed in the Sandy Hook school shooting a decade ago. ( he denied it happened, says it was a false flag enacted by “crisis actors” – to make psychotic gun killers look bad, apparently)

He has also been a long-time climate denier, and he’s still at it. Recently he told his rabid audience of conspiracy buffs that the US government was developing “weather weapons”, that the recent tornadoes might have been a result of that, and showed as evidence a clip from former CIA Director John Brennan.

For the record, Brennan’s talk was related to Geo-engineering, the possibility of using active measure to block solar energy in the upper atmosphere to mitigate climate change. Everything Brennan says in the edited clip is correct, but Jones apparently wants his audience to fixate on the observation that such interventions might “benefit certain regions of the world at the expense of others.”

Meaning, China might unilaterally, for instance, enact a geo-engineering program, which might actually work, and say, lower temperatures in Beijing, but the law of unexpected consequences being what it is, you don’t know if that might mean it stops raining in Iowa. So that’s one of the legit biggest concerns about engineering our way out of climate change – not evidence of a “weather weapon”.

But, obviously, for Jone’s audience, it seems to work. He tells them, “they think you’re stupid”.

Well, he’s not wrong there, but if anyone thinks his listeners are morons, it is Jone’s himself, who continues to laugh all the way to the bank, selling survival food and BS supplements to the credulous conspiracy rubes of the world.

Below, clips from actual scientists I’ve talked to who are doing serious thinking about actual geo-engineering ideas – Alan Robock and Mike MacCracken.

UPDATE:

Probably should acknowledge that Jones, using perfect denialist technique, throws additional shit against the wall with suggestion that last winter’s Texas blackout disaster was somehow engineered in Washington DC.

Readers here, of course, would know better.