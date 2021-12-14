GOP Candidate: Tornadoes Were Demonic “Weather Modification”

with Peter Sinclair
Lauren Witzke, the Delaware GOP's candidate for Senate in 2020, believes that last weekend's deadly tornado outbreak was due to "weather modification": "I truly believe in weather modification. I believe that this was very evil." pic.twitter.com/W2tVqPHFGQ— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) December 14, 2021
“They’re messing with our atmosphere.”
Well, she’s not wrong.
