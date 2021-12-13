Music Break: Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi -“Just Look Up” Theme Song
December 13, 2021
“Don’t Look Up” is Leonardo DiCaprio’s new movie satirizing the media’s inability to deal with the reality of climate change. (or anything, really)
Dave Roberts on Twitter:
I didn’t get to it in the review, but it’s worth watching @ArianaGrande & @KidCudi performing this benefit song in the movie — it’s such a perfect simulacrum of celebrity nonsense that it takes a minute to realize how hilarious the lyrics are. It is the first movie I’ve ever seen that captures what it feels like to be a climate hawk in an age of silly politics & broken media.
One of the most devilish aspects of climate change is that it resists good art. But Adam McKay, director first of comedies like Anchorman and later of more serious fare like The Big Short, has cracked the code. Don’t Look Up (in theaters today; coming to Netflix on Dec. 24) is the first climate movie — the first work of art about climate change of any kind — to hold my rapt attention from start to finish. It is fantastic.
One reason it’s so good is that it isn’t really about climate change at all. It’s about a pair of scientists, played by Leo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, who discover that a large comet is heading directly toward Earth and will strike, and wipe out all life on the planet, in just over six months. They try to tell people. It does not go well.
Lyrics:
Mmh-mh
Ahh-ayWe knew no bounds
Fell at the speed of sound
Ridin’ against all odds, but soon against ourselves
You haunted every memory
With no goodbyes, all bad for me
Your pride put out the fire in our flamesThen just one look is all it takes
I feel your eyes, they’re locked on every part of me
And then my dumb heart saysJust look up
There is no place to hide
True love doesn’t die
It holds on tight and never lets you go
Just look up
You cannot deny the signs
What you’ve waited for
Don’t wait no more
It’s right up above you
Just look upKnow I let you down, a nigga can’t deny it (uh-huh)
And there’s so much I could lose it and, yes, that matters (yeah)
I’ve been dealin’ with madness (yo)
Wasn’t the man you needed (hmm)
You dealin’ with sadness, truthfully, it’s all on me (hmm)
And I’m sorry, my love (uh, uh)
I’ma heal your heart, I’ll hold it in my hand (ooh, yeah)
Time is oh so precious, we don’t really have much left now (ooh)
Take my hand, baby (yeah), never leave you, RileyLook up, what he’s really trying to say
Is get your head out of your ass
Listen to the goddamn qualified scientists
We really fucked it up, fucked it up this time
It’s so close, I can feel the heat big time
And you can act like everything is alright
But this is probably happening in real time
Celebrate or cry or pray, whatever it takes
To get you through the mess we made
‘Cause tomorrow may never comeJust look up
Turn off that shit Fox News
‘Cause you’re about to die soon everybody
Ooh, I, oh, I
Look up
Here it comes
I’m so glad I’m here with you forever
In your arms