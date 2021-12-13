Music Break: Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi -“Just Look Up” Theme Song December 13, 2021

“Don’t Look Up” is Leonardo DiCaprio’s new movie satirizing the media’s inability to deal with the reality of climate change. (or anything, really)

Dave Roberts on Twitter:

I didn’t get to it in the review, but it’s worth watching @ArianaGrande & @KidCudi performing this benefit song in the movie — it’s such a perfect simulacrum of celebrity nonsense that it takes a minute to realize how hilarious the lyrics are. It is the first movie I’ve ever seen that captures what it feels like to be a climate hawk in an age of silly politics & broken media.

From his Review:

One of the most devilish aspects of climate change is that it resists good art. But Adam McKay, director first of comedies like Anchorman and later of more serious fare like The Big Short, has cracked the code. Don’t Look Up (in theaters today; coming to Netflix on Dec. 24) is the first climate movie — the first work of art about climate change of any kind — to hold my rapt attention from start to finish. It is fantastic.

One reason it’s so good is that it isn’t really about climate change at all. It’s about a pair of scientists, played by Leo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, who discover that a large comet is heading directly toward Earth and will strike, and wipe out all life on the planet, in just over six months. They try to tell people. It does not go well.

Lyrics:

Mmh-mh

Ahh-ayWe knew no bounds

Fell at the speed of sound

Ridin’ against all odds, but soon against ourselves

You haunted every memory

With no goodbyes, all bad for me

Your pride put out the fire in our flamesThen just one look is all it takes

I feel your eyes, they’re locked on every part of me

And then my dumb heart saysJust look up

There is no place to hide

True love doesn’t die

It holds on tight and never lets you go

Just look up

You cannot deny the signs

What you’ve waited for

Don’t wait no more

It’s right up above you

Just look upKnow I let you down, a nigga can’t deny it (uh-huh)

And there’s so much I could lose it and, yes, that matters (yeah)

I’ve been dealin’ with madness (yo)

Wasn’t the man you needed (hmm)

You dealin’ with sadness, truthfully, it’s all on me (hmm)

And I’m sorry, my love (uh, uh)

I’ma heal your heart, I’ll hold it in my hand (ooh, yeah)

Time is oh so precious, we don’t really have much left now (ooh)

Take my hand, baby (yeah), never leave you, RileyLook up, what he’s really trying to say

Is get your head out of your ass

Listen to the goddamn qualified scientists

We really fucked it up, fucked it up this time

It’s so close, I can feel the heat big time

And you can act like everything is alright

But this is probably happening in real time

Celebrate or cry or pray, whatever it takes

To get you through the mess we made

‘Cause tomorrow may never comeJust look up

Turn off that shit Fox News

‘Cause you’re about to die soon everybody

Ooh, I, oh, I

Look up

Here it comes

I’m so glad I’m here with you forever

In your arms