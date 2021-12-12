Senator Paul Fought Aid for Puerto Rico – Wants Help for Kentucky

December 12, 2021

WHAS – 11 ( Louisville):

Senator Rand Paul also released a statement, saying “Our hearts are broken for all those suffering from last night’s horrific storms. As daylight comes and we begin to fully understand the severity of the devastation, we mourn and we pray.“

Paul went on to say, “I and my team will do all we can to assist our local and state officials as they lead the immediate response, and we will aggressively help families, businesses, and officials access the federal recovery resources.”

Senator Paul also immediately sent a letter to President Biden requesting expedited approval of Governor Andy Beshear’s requests for federal assistance.

In the letter, he said, “The Governor of the Commonwealth has requested federal assistance this morning, and certainly further requests will be coming as the situation is assessed. I fully support those requests and ask that you move expeditiously to approve the appropriate resources for our state.”

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
1 Comment »

One Response to “Senator Paul Fought Aid for Puerto Rico – Wants Help for Kentucky”

  1. rhymeswithgoalie Says:

    December 12, 2021 at 9:31 pm

    Yeah, and it’s “somebody else’s money” that Hawk voters generously give for expensive military toys, so what?

    At least compassion to give government relief is typically paired with actual private donations (unlike, say, private funding of Congressional pork). I suspect Rand Paul doesn’t understand this because he doesn’t have a compassionate bone in his body.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: