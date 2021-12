Trailer: Don’t Look Up December 10, 2021

Leonardo DiCaprio’s new movie on Netflix is a parable about climate change, and our inability to cope with it. Also works if you think of our reaction to the possible end of democracy.

Don’t Look Up, premiering today, is an instant classic! A powerful and HILARIOUS allegory about the climate crisis and how we react to increasingly dire warnings. Don’t miss it! — Al Gore (@algore) December 10, 2021

First reactions to Adam McKay’s DON’T LOOK UP are dropping with praise being directed towards the cast, screenplay, score & song! #FilmTwitter pic.twitter.com/FiiGAWAiNG — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) November 19, 2021