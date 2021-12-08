Climate Deniers Attacking “Woke” Climate Policies

December 8, 2021

Kate Aranoff, who wrote the “Critical energy theory” article from the New Republic which I excerpted earlier, and which has touched off a discussion .

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
1 Comment »

One Response to “Climate Deniers Attacking “Woke” Climate Policies”

  1. tildeb Says:

    December 8, 2021 at 11:31 pm

    So the question that wasn’t asked is WHY does the ‘woke’ moniker have powerful enough legs to attack and perhaps successfully undermine widespread public investment in renewables?

    That honest and revealing answer matters. I would even go so far as to say I think the future of humanity and the quality of life our children’s children will inherit depends on us doing this now.

    To dismiss that question as if the ‘woke’ were a ‘manufactured’ boogeyman of only racists and white supremacists and alt Right conspiracy wingnuts plays into the hands of all the carbon-based fuel industries and grants political power to those who defend this industry in the name of being anti-woke.

    Hint: how mainstream media (MSM) treats Tesla and Musk is a clue…

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: