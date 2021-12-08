Climate Deniers Attacking “Woke” Climate Policies
December 8, 2021
Kate Aranoff, who wrote the “Critical energy theory” article from the New Republic which I excerpted earlier, and which has touched off a discussion .
with Peter Sinclair
December 8, 2021 at 11:31 pm
So the question that wasn’t asked is WHY does the ‘woke’ moniker have powerful enough legs to attack and perhaps successfully undermine widespread public investment in renewables?
That honest and revealing answer matters. I would even go so far as to say I think the future of humanity and the quality of life our children’s children will inherit depends on us doing this now.
To dismiss that question as if the ‘woke’ were a ‘manufactured’ boogeyman of only racists and white supremacists and alt Right conspiracy wingnuts plays into the hands of all the carbon-based fuel industries and grants political power to those who defend this industry in the name of being anti-woke.
Hint: how mainstream media (MSM) treats Tesla and Musk is a clue…