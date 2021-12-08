Climate Denier Ron Johnson: Mouthwash as a Covid Treatment

with Peter Sinclair
JUST NOW: Ron Johnson, on a Wisconsin tele-town hall, pushes mouthwash as a COVID treatment."By the way, standard gargle, mouthwash, has been proven to kill the coronavirus. If you get it, you may reduce viral replication. Why not try all these things?" pic.twitter.com/V0cdxPYc7K— Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) December 8, 2021
— Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) December 8, 2021
At what point does this amount to murder?
Do hydrogen peroxide mouthwashes have a virucidal effect? A systematic review
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7548555/
Conclusion
After reading titles and abstracts, no article met the eligibility criteria. In conclusion, there is no scientific evidence supporting the indication of hydrogen peroxide mouthwash for control of the viral load regarding SARS-CoV-2 or any other viruses in saliva.
Here’s a study of various mouthwashes under lab conditions:
https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210317/Two-mouthwashes-disrupt-COVID-19-virus-under-laboratory-conditions.aspx
