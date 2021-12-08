Climate Denier Ron Johnson: Mouthwash as a Covid Treatment

December 8, 2021

At what point does this amount to murder?

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
  1. rhymeswithgoalie Says:

    December 8, 2021 at 8:34 pm

    Do hydrogen peroxide mouthwashes have a virucidal effect? A systematic review
    https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7548555/

    Conclusion

    After reading titles and abstracts, no article met the eligibility criteria. In conclusion, there is no scientific evidence supporting the indication of hydrogen peroxide mouthwash for control of the viral load regarding SARS-CoV-2 or any other viruses in saliva.

    Here’s a study of various mouthwashes under lab conditions:
    https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210317/Two-mouthwashes-disrupt-COVID-19-virus-under-laboratory-conditions.aspx

