What’s the Difference Between 1.5° and 2°?

December 6, 2021

Decent short vid puts some numbers on the difference between a 1.5 and 2 degree warming.

Somewhere in that spread, we commit to losing the Greenland Ice Sheet, and a portion of West Antarctica.

  1. neilrieck Says:

    December 6, 2021 at 4:41 pm

    Right-wing populism (BREXIT + Trump) occurred in 2016 primarily due to 2-million refugees (climate; economic; war zone) decided to move a safer place. IIRC, the US Pentagon has projected this number to rise to 200-million by 2030.

    • jimbills Says:

      December 6, 2021 at 5:22 pm

      That’s why the refugees wanted to move, but it was corporations and business owners that provided the low-wage jumps with no document checks that provided the ability to stay.

      If a population really wanted to slow illegal immigration, they’d crack down on business hiring. Building a wall to stop immigration is an impotent, symbolic method.

      Additionally, long-term policies by the developed nations created the groundwork for currently failed states in the developing world (and climate change).

      But the far right, those most at fault for the issue, were the ones to capitalize politically on the economic frustration of 2nd generation plus Americans and Brits for the lower average wages due to immigration and by pandering to the racism that erupted partly from that frustration.

      Expect trends to continue with increased nationalism, greater and greater wage inequality, skepticism of government, racist attitudes, migrant detention camps, populist politicians, and so on.

      https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2016/09/trump-clinton-immigration-economy-unemployment-jobs-214216/

      ‘Immigration redistributes wealth from those who compete with immigrants to those who use immigrants—from the employee to the employer.’

