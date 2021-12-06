No Worries, TFG is Now President of the World

with Peter Sinclair
QAnon conspiracy theorist and self-proclaimed "prophet" Johnny Enlow claims that people are lost in "the fog of war" and therefore can't see the truth, which is that for the last year, Trump has actually been President of the World: "The proof will be forthcoming." pic.twitter.com/iys55w1ogi— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) December 6, 2021
QAnon conspiracy theorist and self-proclaimed "prophet" Johnny Enlow claims that people are lost in "the fog of war" and therefore can't see the truth, which is that for the last year, Trump has actually been President of the World: "The proof will be forthcoming." pic.twitter.com/iys55w1ogi
I don’t know whether to be cynical or gobsmacked.
Both are appropriate.
Study finds nearly one-in-five Americans believe QAnon conspiracy theories
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/meet-the-press/study-finds-nearly-one-five-americans-believe-qanon-conspiracy-theories-n1268722
’15 percent of Americans agree with the QAnon statement that the U.S. government, media and financial worlds “are controlled by a group of Satan-worshipping pedophiles who run a global child sex trafficking operation.”’
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
Δ
"The sharpest climate denier debunker on YouTube."
- TreeHugger
"@PeterWSinclair
is a national treasure." - Brad Johnson, Publisher Hill Heat
Follow @PeterWSinclair
Contact me
Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 7,852 other followers
Email Address:
Sign me up!
December 6, 2021 at 1:19 pm
I don’t know whether to be cynical or gobsmacked.
December 6, 2021 at 1:31 pm
Both are appropriate.
Study finds nearly one-in-five Americans believe QAnon conspiracy theories
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/meet-the-press/study-finds-nearly-one-five-americans-believe-qanon-conspiracy-theories-n1268722
’15 percent of Americans agree with the QAnon statement that the U.S. government, media and financial worlds “are controlled by a group of Satan-worshipping pedophiles who run a global child sex trafficking operation.”’