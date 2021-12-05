From 2009: Science Denier Predicts Global Cooling

December 5, 2021

I came across this looking for something else on my hard drive.

Long time observers will remember Dennis Avery of the Hudson Institute, who, with no scientific credentials, confidently predicted a sharp drop in global temperatures, back in the late 2000s.
How did he do?

  1. mboli Says:

    December 5, 2021 at 6:50 pm

    It will all cool off was a popular denier meme.
    — Joe Bastardi, the popular denier meteorologist, liked to talk of a “triple crown of cooling”, which was ocean cycles, solar cycles, and volcanoes. It would cool the climate right back down before 2030. I have no idea whether he still espouses this view, but in the past he mentioned it frequently.
    — Fritz Vahrenholt and Sebastian Luning wrote a book 10 years agao Die kalte Sonne, explaining how the climate is destined to cool off soon. Their web site is still in business.

