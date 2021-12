Music Break: Jerry Jeff Walker – Up Against the Wall Redneck Mothers

Raw Story:

The mother of Michigan school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley —

43-year-old Jennifer Crumbley — penned an open letter to then-president-elect Donald Trump

in 2016, thanking him for “allowing my right to bear arms.”

–

In November 2016, Jennifer Crumbley posted her open letter to Trump on her blog, the Daily Beast reported. Her husband, James Crumbley, wrote above a link to his wife’s open letter on Facebook, “My wife can be spot on. Sometimes.”