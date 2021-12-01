Challenge: Space Heating in an All Electric Grid December 1, 2021

heating-variability : electricity-demand :: wind-variability : electricity-generation



All electric space heating with heat pumps, in the absence of gas furnace backup, could increase peak electricity demand by greater than a factor of 4 in cold places.https://t.co/CepXMTu92k pic.twitter.com/jzntIIiAeF — Ken Caldeira (@KenCaldeira) November 30, 2021

Without regard to the means we choose to decarbonize, electrification is a massive challenge.

Joule:

-53% of U.S. space heating energy can be electric without exceeding current peak loads•

-Electrification increases aggregated peak loads by 70%, more than double in 23 states•

-Targeted heat pump advances mitigate load issues, but challenging regions remain•

-Some fossil fuel backup supports 97% heating electrification without new peak loads

Abstract:

Building heating decarbonization is essential, but the prominent “all-electric” proposal—replace all fossil fuel heating with electric heat pumps and expanded renewable electricity supply—could require massive buildouts of underutilized electricity infrastructure according to the analysis presented in this paper. Future heat pump advances could mitigate these issues, but some regions could still require more than double the current delivery capacity. Because it is imperative to start rapidly reducing emissions now, this paper evaluates a viable transitional approach: dual source systems that maintain existing fossil fuel equipment with new heat pumps. Because the highest heating needs are infrequent, using fossil fuels for only 3% of total U.S. heating energy could avoid any increase in local peak electricity demands. Such an approach would further allow the flexibility to adapt to future developments, such as viable alternative fuels or unanticipated major heating technology advances.