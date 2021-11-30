On Giving Tuesday, Consider Climate Science Legal Defense Fund

November 30, 2021

Climate Science Legal Defense Fund link here.

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
1 Comment »

One Response to “On Giving Tuesday, Consider Climate Science Legal Defense Fund”

  1. rhymeswithgoalie Says:

    November 30, 2021 at 2:50 pm

    Not my biggest donee, but I threw a few sous their way.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: