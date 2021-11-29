“A Relic of the Ice Age” – Jason Box with a Greenland Update

with Peter Sinclair
Well worth the 18 minutes watching time, filled with solid information, sadly on the state of Greenland ice sheet and global affects.
=================================================
University of Cambridge:
As the Arctic Ocean gets warmer, it causes the ice in the polar region to melt, which in turn affects global sea levels. As the ice melts, it exposes more of the ocean’s surface to the sun, releasing heat and raising air temperatures. As the Arctic continues to warm, it will melt the permafrost, which stores huge amounts of methane, a far more damaging greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide.
https://www.cam.ac.uk/stories/arcticocean
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
Δ
"The sharpest climate denier debunker on YouTube."
- TreeHugger
"@PeterWSinclair
is a national treasure." - Brad Johnson, Publisher Hill Heat
Follow @PeterWSinclair
Contact me
Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 7,842 other followers
Email Address:
Sign me up!
November 29, 2021 at 4:28 pm
Well worth the 18 minutes watching time, filled with solid information, sadly on the state of Greenland ice sheet and global affects.
=================================================
University of Cambridge:
As the Arctic Ocean gets warmer, it causes the ice in the polar region to melt, which in turn affects global sea levels. As the ice melts, it exposes more of the ocean’s surface to the sun, releasing heat and raising air temperatures. As the Arctic continues to warm, it will melt the permafrost, which stores huge amounts of methane, a far more damaging greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide.
https://www.cam.ac.uk/stories/arcticocean