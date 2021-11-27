As Climate Change Bears Down, Right Wing, and Some on Left – turn to Eco Fascism November 27, 2021

As I showed in themes recent video, accelerating climate extremes are putting a squeeze on conservative climate deniers, as their own children are seeing thru the deception.

Don’t expect everyone’s response will be rational acceptance of the facts or responsibility.

Teen Vogue:

Republicans in the United States have a long, treacherous history of climate science denial. That’s changing among younger generations of conservatives, who are more likely to see the climate crisis as a threat to our collective future. But some on the far right are adopting xenophobic, racist ideas about what’s causing climate change — ideas that are rooted in eco-fascism.

Fascism can be defined in many different ways, but typically, the oppressive ideology has characteristics rooted in white identity and violence against marginalized people, such as Black and Brown people, immigrants, and those in the LGBTQ+ community. Vice describes eco-fascism as an ideology “which blames the demise of the environment on overpopulation, immigration, and over-industrialization, problems that followers think could be partly remedied through the mass murder of refugees in Western countries.”

Teen Vogue talked to two experts — anti-racism educator and climate activist Hilary Moore and iconic progressive author Naomi Klein — to help you identify eco-fascist myths and how to call them out.

“Very often, if you have somebody on the far right become an environmentalist, [their ideology] slots itself into a hypernationalist, white supremacist worldview, so it fuels the calls to harden borders at the softer end, [and] at the harder end, it can express itself through the idea that climate change is a divine purging,” Klein, author of The Shock Doctrine and This Changes Everything, told Teen Vogue. “[Eco-fascism] argues [climate change] is God’s will, that there are too many people anyway, so there’s going to be a great purge and perhaps that’s all for the best. It’s environmentalism through genocide.”

“If you look at where there continues to be the highest levels of population growth, it’s the poorest parts of the world with the lowest carbon footprints,” Klein added. “But when [that conversation] immediately moves the discussion to overpopulation, we’re changing the subject from unsustainable overconsumption by the rich to the procreation habits of the poor, and that’s a very political decision.”

Eco-fascism is not exclusive to the right. Eco-fascist myths have appeared in the narratives around the COVID-19 pandemic. Klein explained that the messaging behind viral videos of wild animals reentering environments — such as doctored videos of dolphins swimming in Venetian canals — can lead to a dangerous narrative insinuating “humans are the virus,” setting a tone of genocidal language.

“This is time to be really vigilant about any idea that this pandemic is weeding out people who needed to be weeded out anyway,” added Klein. “These are fascist logistics.”

It’s worth noting that Black and Latinx Americans, immigrants, and low-income communities in general have been hit the hardest by this pandemic.

“If we aren’t skillful in how we talk about the environment and what our demands are, we can be either ineffective or support racism and racist ideologies,” she told Teen Vogue. “If we get really muddy and murky with how we talk about [the climate], then it makes it really difficult to have engaged, informed, and principled discussions.”

Moore’s book explains how environmental protection measures can be weaponized against Indigenous people, using conservation as a tool to displace (and ultimately erase) tribes from their native land. This specific anti-Indigenous violence — alongside colonizers’ pillaging of Native land and resources — fueled the genocide of Indigenous people that allowed for the creation of the modern United States. We also see this dynamic today in pipeline resistance movements, such as among the Wet’suwet’en tribe in British Columbia and the Sioux tribe in Standing Rock, North Dakota.

The swing to eco-fascism, as defined below, is not, regrettably, limited to those on the right. As Michael Moore showed in his latest film, blaming the global poor, who are the most vulnerable to climate disasters, comes from the left as well.