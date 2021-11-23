O Tannenbummer. Christmas Tree Crop Scorched by Summer Heat

November 23, 2021

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
1 Comment »

One Response to “O Tannenbummer. Christmas Tree Crop Scorched by Summer Heat”

  1. rhymeswithgoalie Says:

    November 23, 2021 at 11:28 pm

    One of my sisters has a high-quality synthetic tree she assembles every year, and you have to look close to notice it’s not a real tree. Of course, she can make even a Charlie Brown tree look fantastic.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: