The Science Denial Template, and a Bestiary November 21, 2021

Donald Trump, Jr. says Fauci “was never the best doctor,” “is clearly a clown, clearly a quack,” and “he’s not good looking enough to have been the popular guy.”



They jealous Trumps are intent on blaming Fauci for their mismanagement of the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/Jut4kSFwn3 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) November 21, 2021

Above, recent speech by Don Trump Jr. , attacking Epidemiological science, and Dr. Anthony Fauci as a particular boogey man. See if this sounds familiar.

“Remember not one model was ever right, based on everything we have seen, not one thing he said ever ended up being true, and basically not one thing he ever said from the beginning of this wasn’t totally contradicted in his own emails, right?”

“What he is good at is, working the bureaucratic system, right?”

“He’s never met a camera he didn’t love, never had an interview he wouldn’t do, to make himself famous, because that’s all it was for him.”

The template has been carried thru from the Tobacco industry, thru climate denial, to the current catastrophic attacks on medical science and public health.

Cosmos:

We learnt only last month that scientists have been abused on social media for telling the truth during the COVID pandemic.

Now, an international team of researchers has delved into a related phenomenon – climate misinformation – and found that attacks on the reliability of climate science is the most common form of misinformation, and that misinformation targeting climate solutions is on the rise.

Monash University research fellow Dr John Cook and colleagues from the University of Exeter, UK, and Trinity College Dublin, Ireland, trained a machine-learning model to automatically detect and categorise climate misinformation.

Then they reviewed 255,449 documents from 20 prominent conservative think-tank (CTT) websites and 33 climate change denial blogs to build a two-decade history of climate misinformation and find common topics, themes, peaks, and changes over time.

It’s the largest content analysis to date on climate misinformation, with findings published today in in the Nature journal Scientific Reports.

“Our study found claims used by such think-tanks and blogs focus on attacking the integrity of climate science and scientists, and, increasingly, challenged climate policy and renewable energy,” Cook says.

“Organised climate change contrarianism has played a significant role in the spread of misinformation and the delay to meaningful action to mitigate climate change.”

As a result of their analysis, the researchers developed a taxonomy to categorise claims about climate science and policy used by opponents of climate action.

They found the five major claims about climate change used by CTTs and blogs were:

It’s not happening It’s not us It’s not bad Solutions won’t work Climate science/scientists are unreliable

Within these were a number of sub-claims providing a detailed delineation of specific arguments.

The researchers say climate misinformation leads to a number of negative outcomes, including reduced climate literacy, public polarisation, cancelling out accurate information and influencing how scientists engage with the public.

“The problem of misinformation is so widespread, practical solutions need to be scalable to match the size of the problem,” Cook says.

“Misinformation spreads so quickly across social networks, we need to be able to identify misinformation claims instantly in order to respond quickly. Our research provides a tool to achieve this.”

The New paper, open access, includes a “Taxonomy”, or bestiary if you will, of climate denial claims that will be familiar to all readers of this blog.